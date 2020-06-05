Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.59% of Union Pacific worth $560,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.82. 477,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,037. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

