UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.63 on Thursday, reaching $294.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $310.12. The firm has a market cap of $290.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

