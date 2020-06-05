UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Shares of UNH traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

