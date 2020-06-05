Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 474,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 109,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

