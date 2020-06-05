US Select Private Opportunities Fund (ASX:CD1) Trading 0.7% Higher

US Select Private Opportunities Fund (ASX:CD1) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), 2,781 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.74 ($0.52).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.08.

US Select Private Opportunities Fund Company Profile (ASX:CD1)

US Select Private Opportunities Fund, LP is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Select Private Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Select Private Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.