Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. 21,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The firm has a market cap of $386.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.38. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

