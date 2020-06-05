ValuEngine Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. 239,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,405. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 876.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in BRF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 606,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

