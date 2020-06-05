Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,560. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

