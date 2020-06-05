Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

