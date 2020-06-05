Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $270.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

