Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.67. 1,181,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,600. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.