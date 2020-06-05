Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bank of Hawaii’s Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $216,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,807,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,678,000 after purchasing an additional 437,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $161.90. 4,367,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.