Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 1,447,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,524,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

