Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VTU stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 28.80 ($0.38). 628,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57).

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 102,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,794.70 ($40,508.68). Also, insider Chris Taylor bought 9,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943 ($2,555.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

