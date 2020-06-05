Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Issues Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

