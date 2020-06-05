Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,541,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,309. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

