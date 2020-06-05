Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 97.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 161,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $193.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The firm has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

