Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 430,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 317,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

