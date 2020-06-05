Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $18.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,148. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $448.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

