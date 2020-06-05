Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 328.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,546. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

