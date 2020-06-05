Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 296.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 144,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

