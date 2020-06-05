Wedbush Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $23.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 1,017,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

