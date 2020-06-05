Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $200.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.72.

Shares of COUP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. 104,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,959. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

