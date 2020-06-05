Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $42,953.35 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 29,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $42,953.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 175,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
