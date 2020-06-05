Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $42,953.35 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 29,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $42,953.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 175,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.14.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.