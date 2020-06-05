Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,264.29 ($42.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,690 ($35.39) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON:WTB traded up GBX 222 ($2.92) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,747 ($36.14). 1,809,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,718.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,775.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

