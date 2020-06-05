White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $121.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,084,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,433. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $349.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

