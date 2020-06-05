White Pine Capital LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. eHealth comprises about 2.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of eHealth worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in eHealth by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after purchasing an additional 298,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,362,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $4,270,000 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

