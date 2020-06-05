William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,234. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 53.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

