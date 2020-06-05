Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $195.81 Average PT from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.90. 95,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

