WS Management Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WS Management Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $24.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,414.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company has a market capitalization of $982.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,345.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.