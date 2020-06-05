Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Lifted by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of XYL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.