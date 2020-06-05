YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0138 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.02029925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00182569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123309 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

