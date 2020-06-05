Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

In other news, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,695 shares of company stock worth $1,842,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 345,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,021. The company has a market cap of $559.41 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

