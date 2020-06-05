Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 130.56 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,640 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

