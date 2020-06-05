Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 16,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,524. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $71,876.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

