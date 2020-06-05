Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Novavax stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,626. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

