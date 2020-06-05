Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to “Buy”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated is a provider of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. It develop, implement and operate IT and business solutions. The company’s operating segment consist Apex, Oxford and ECS. ASGN Incorporated is based in Calabasas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

ASGN stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,242 shares of company stock worth $253,426. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $42,242,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after buying an additional 334,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 81.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 178,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

