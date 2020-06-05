Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to “Hold”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 317,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

