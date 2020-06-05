Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Buy

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,682. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

