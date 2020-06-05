Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIOD. Cowen started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.39. 20,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,011 shares of company stock worth $3,533,575. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

