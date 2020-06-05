ZTCoin Hits Market Cap of $13.68 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

