$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 299,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

