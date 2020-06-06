-$0.11 EPS Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Moneygram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moneygram International.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities downgraded Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.57. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.