-$0.14 EPS Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of SP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 194,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $548.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

