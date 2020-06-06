$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.20 million and the highest is $3.17 billion. United Continental reported sales of $11.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $23.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.12 billion to $47.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,932,180. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.