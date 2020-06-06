$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of FTV traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.61. 3,884,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

