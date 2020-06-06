$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $334.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

