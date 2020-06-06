$1.83 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.95. Netflix reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $9.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.60. 5,009,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.57. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

