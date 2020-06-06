111 (NASDAQ:YI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of 111 stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 54,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,840. 111 has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $193.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. 111 comprises approximately 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned about 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

