$135.68 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $135.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.20 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $556.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.89 million to $568.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.94 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $581.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 1,271,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 1,271,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,507,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after buying an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

